Theater review: HCTO's 'Peter and the Starcatcher' a raucous good time

23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

" PETER AND THE STARCATCHER ," through April 8, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem ; running time: 2 hours, 25 minutes With seagulls and cats made of rags, mermaid costumes made from scraps, and ships made up of cast members, the creativity and imagination of Hale Center Theater Orem's "Peter and the Starcatcher" brings music, humor and heart to its audiences, through April 8. Done in the "poor theater" style, according to the program, this play, rather than competing with the technology of film, does away with it entirely so the audience can purely connect with the story.

