Suspect in Orem high school stabbing to stay behind bars
A Utah teenager accused of stabbing five random classmates in a high school locker room is behaving well in juvenile detention but will be kept behind bars due to the severity of the crime. The teen made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Orem with his parents sitting behind him and several of the alleged victims and their families in the gallery.
