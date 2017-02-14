Suspect in Orem high school stabbing ...

Suspect in Orem high school stabbing to stay behind bars

A Utah teenager accused of stabbing five random classmates in a high school locker room is behaving well in juvenile detention but will be kept behind bars due to the severity of the crime. The teen made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Orem with his parents sitting behind him and several of the alleged victims and their families in the gallery.

