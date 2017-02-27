Statewide safety standards for trampo...

Statewide safety standards for trampoline gyms on hold

Yesterday

Despite push from city officials and even trampoline park owners, lawmakers decided this week to hold off on enacting statewide safety standards for trampoline gyms, wary of overregulation. The unanimous decision of the House Business and Labor Committee left Spencer Merrill, whose son was paralyzed from the neck down at a Provo trampoline park, discouraged.

Orem, UT

