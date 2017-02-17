Orem resident donates collection of a...

Orem resident donates collection of autographed photos from '40s and '50s Hollywood stars

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Deseret News

Autographed photos of Judy Garland, Clark Gable, Fred Astaire and other Hollywood stars were part of the collection Betty Nichols recently donated to the SCERA Center for the Arts. Nichols, 85, started collecting the autographs when she was 12 years old and living in Helper, Utah.

