Nine Star Award Winners To Be Honored...

Nine Star Award Winners To Be Honored at 12th Annual Evening of Stars ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Those who have made significant contributions to the arts in a variety of categories will be recognized for their achievements in enriching the communities and citizens of Utah at the 12th Annual Star Awards held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem. Singer, entertainer, America's Got Talent alumni and YouTube sensation Alex Boy will receive the night's biggest award -- The 2017 Star Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 17 anonymous 406
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb 7 Rosita 2
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC