Nine Star Award Winners To Be Honored at 12th Annual Evening of Stars ...

Those who have made significant contributions to the arts in a variety of categories will be recognized for their achievements in enriching the communities and citizens of Utah at the 12th Annual Star Awards held Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem. Singer, entertainer, America's Got Talent alumni and YouTube sensation Alex Boy will receive the night's biggest award -- The 2017 Star Award.

