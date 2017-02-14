Lawmakers OK bill telling women abort...

Lawmakers OK bill telling women abortion can be halted

Friday Feb 10

A panel of Utah lawmakers has approved a proposal requiring doctors to tell women that a drug-induced abortion may be halted halfway through, despite physicians saying there's little science to back up that idea. Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, said during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Friday that the plan would give people more information about their options.

