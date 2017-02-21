Lawmaker wants to fuel food trucks' success by simplifying licensing
Rob Lundin gets an invitation to bring his gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches to Salt Lake County nearly every day. But most of his business stays in northern Utah because the licensing processes for food trucks are so cumbersome.
