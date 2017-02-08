Knight prepares for title defense

Knight prepares for title defense

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Brady Knight knows what it takes to finish the season as a state champion.The 120-pound Tooele senior enters this weekend's Class 3A state wrestling tournament with a target on his back after claiming last year's title, and he is eager to put an exclamation point on his high-school career."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Tue Rosita 2
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 4
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan 18 Anonymous 2
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 16 Eternal 11
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan '17 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,508 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC