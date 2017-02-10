House committee OKs bill requiring pa...

House committee OKs bill requiring paid postage for by-mail ballots

Wednesday

A House committee considered a handful of bills aiming to address a range of election-related issues Monday, but only one was given a favorable recommendation. That bill, HB230 , would require counties to pay return postage on absentee ballots when conducting a vote-by-mail election, among other more technical changes related to deal with invalid absentee votes.

