Hcto to Present the Wizard of Oz Young Performers' Edition

In this charming musical based on the popular L. Frank Baum stories and the classic Judy Garland film, Dorothy and her dog Toto are caught in a tornado's path and somehow end up in the Land of Oz. Here, she meets some memorable friends and foes in her journey to meet the Wizard of Oz, who everyone says can help her return home and grant her new friends a brain, heart and courage.

