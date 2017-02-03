Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce Peter and the Starcatcher
Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up . A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson 's best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers , and written by Rick Elice , with music by Wayne Barker .
