Couple charged with voyeurism for recording people with drone

A Utah couple, Aaron Dennis Foote and Terish Lee Norviel, is charged with voyeurism after allegedly using a drone to spy on their neighbors. A Utah couple who allegedly used a drone to secretly film people in their bedrooms and bathrooms have been charged with voyeurism.

