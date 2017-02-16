Couple charged with voyeurism for recording people with drone
A Utah couple, Aaron Dennis Foote and Terish Lee Norviel, is charged with voyeurism after allegedly using a drone to spy on their neighbors. A Utah couple who allegedly used a drone to secretly film people in their bedrooms and bathrooms have been charged with voyeurism.
