Conrad Truman case: Second trial begins for Utah man once convicted of killing wife
File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. Provo a It was a familiar scene inside Judge Samuel McVey's courtroom on Thursday: Conrad Mark Truman sat at the defense table on the first day of trial on allegations that he killed his wife in 2012. It was the second time a jury has been selected to hear evidence about a fatal gunshot wound that 25-year-old Heidy Truman suffered inside their Orem home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Jan 26
|Justice
|1
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC