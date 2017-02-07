Conrad Truman case: Second trial begi...

Conrad Truman case: Second trial begins for Utah man once convicted of killing wife

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. Provo a It was a familiar scene inside Judge Samuel McVey's courtroom on Thursday: Conrad Mark Truman sat at the defense table on the first day of trial on allegations that he killed his wife in 2012. It was the second time a jury has been selected to hear evidence about a fatal gunshot wound that 25-year-old Heidy Truman suffered inside their Orem home.

