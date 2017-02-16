Bill would require doctors to tell women abortion can be halted
Utah lawmakers backed a proposal Friday that would require doctors to tell women that drug-induced abortions may be halted halfway through, despite physicians saying there's little evidence or science to back up that idea. Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, the sponsor of HB141 , told members of the House Judiciary Committee that the plan would give people more information about their options.
