Bill calls for new state park at Hole in the Rock
A monument to the last covered wagon expedition in United States history could become a state park under Utah lawmakers' proposal. HB63 , co-sponsored by Sen. Margaret Dayton, R-Orem, would authorize the Bureau of Land Management and the Utah Division of Parks and Recreation to acquire the Hole in the Rock area in Garfield County on the western rim of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and create a new state park.
