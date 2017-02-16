Awaiting competency hearing, Orem tee...

Awaiting competency hearing, Orem teen accused of stabbing 5 remains in custody

Tuesday Feb 14

An Orem teen accused of stabbing five classmates will remain in detention while he waits another month for a competency review. Shackled at his waist, hands and ankles, the 16-year-old boy seemed in good spirits Tuesday as he greeted 4th District Juvenile Judge Douglas Nielsen.

Orem, UT

