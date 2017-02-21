6-year-old pricked by used needle on ...

6-year-old pricked by used needle on school playground

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The girl will be monitored closely over the next six months to check for any symptoms of infectious disease. OREM, UT A 6-year-old girl was pricked on her finger, deep enough to draw blood, after she picked up a used needle she found on the school playground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Feb 19 East Coast Logic 5
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Feb 17 anonymous 406
Trump and chaffetz Feb 10 Con job 1
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Feb 7 Rosita 2
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan '17 Eternal 11
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC