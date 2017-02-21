6-year-old pricked by used needle on school playground
The girl will be monitored closely over the next six months to check for any symptoms of infectious disease. OREM, UT A 6-year-old girl was pricked on her finger, deep enough to draw blood, after she picked up a used needle she found on the school playground.
