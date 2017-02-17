6-year-old finds used syringe on play...

6-year-old finds used syringe on playground, accidentally pricks finger

A warning from Orem police after a 6-year-old girl picked up a used syringe on a school playground and was pricked by the needle. It happened Wednesday at Sharon Elementary School.

