2 honored as Utah's top youth volunteers

Rebekah Reno, 16, of Orem, and Kara Hughes, 13, of Bountiful, have been named Utah's top two youth volunteers of 2017 by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. As state honorees, the pair will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where they will join the top two honorees from each of the other states and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events.

