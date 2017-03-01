2 conferences in Utah County examine ...

2 conferences in Utah County examine Book of Mormon

The 14th annual Book of Mormon Conference will be March 18, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. The event is sponsored by the Book of Mormon A rchaeological Forum and Book of Mormon Central , which seeks to build faith in Christ and "answer hard questions about the Book of Mormon, including its origins," according to information from Book of Mormon Central .

