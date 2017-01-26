Will Department of Defense relocate BYU's ROTCs because of honor code?

The future of BYU's on-campus hosting of two ROTC programs remains uncertain as negotiations - in part dealing with the private university's Honor Code - continue between the U.S. Department of Defense, the university and Utah's congressional delegations. BYU's two Reserve Officer Training Corps programs - the Air Force Detachment 855 and the Army Service First Battalion - are based as part of its Marriott School of business and management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.