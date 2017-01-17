Utah man's life term reduced to 20 years by Obama
An Ogden man serving a life sentence for distribution of methamphetamine was among the 209 federal prisoners granted commutations Tuesday by President Barack Obama. In addition, the president granted pardons to 64 others, including an Orem woman who was convicted three decades ago of fraudulent issuance of money orders and making a false statement in a loan application.
