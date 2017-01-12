UT: BRT Crew Prepping Businesses for Construction on University Avenue

After five years and two surveys, Bill Knowles and Andy Neff are visiting businesses along University Avenue a third time over the next few weeks to make sure merchants and restaurants get through the next 18 months of the Provo-Orem Transportation Improvement Project, better known as bus rapid transit. Before all that, there will be some critical periods of time where residents might not want to go shopping and eating in downtown Provo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.