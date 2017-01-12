UT: BRT Crew Prepping Businesses for ...

UT: BRT Crew Prepping Businesses for Construction on University Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

After five years and two surveys, Bill Knowles and Andy Neff are visiting businesses along University Avenue a third time over the next few weeks to make sure merchants and restaurants get through the next 18 months of the Provo-Orem Transportation Improvement Project, better known as bus rapid transit. Before all that, there will be some critical periods of time where residents might not want to go shopping and eating in downtown Provo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Fri SOX 10
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 12 Loomis 3
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan 3 FSM 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec '16 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,503 • Total comments across all topics: 277,958,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC