Things to Know: Utah weighs new tax c...

Things to Know: Utah weighs new tax carve-outs, collections

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Utah's governor is calling on lawmakers to consider reigning in and pruning more than 100 tax credits and exemptions the state offers to collect more money for schools and other government services. While legislators are looking to cut some exemptions and ensure the state is collecting taxes it's owed, they also are proposing new credits and exemptions that would undercut the extra money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Thu Justice 1
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Thu Jack 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 4
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan 18 Anonymous 2
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 16 Eternal 11
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC