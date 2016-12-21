String of youth violence: What's up with Utah kids?
On Nov. 6, West Valley police officer Cody Brotherson - born and raised in the city he was hired to serve and protect - was hit and killed in the line of duty while trying to help his fellow officers stop a fleeing stolen vehicle. It was a incident that shook the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|12 hr
|dttfy
|1
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|12 hr
|dttfy
|1
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC