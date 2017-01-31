Prospect Capital invests further Mity, Inc.
Prospect Capital has purchased another $16M in first lien senior secured floating rate notes issued by Mity, Inc. to fund its purchase of Holsag Canada. HQ'd in Orem, UT, Mity is a provider of chairs, tables, carts, and other furnishings for the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, education, government, and other commercial end markets.
