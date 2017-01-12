People on the Move

Orem-Utah-based accounting firm Hawkins announced longtime accounting partner, Josh Rowley , has been named firm Managing Partner, effective October 1, 2016. Rowley was elected to the position and succeeds Mark D. Whittaker, who served in the role from 2011-2016.

