Parents Defend Video of Toddler Saving Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser

1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

The parents of the 2-year-old who was caught on camera saving his twin brother from a fallen dresser says the heart-stopping footage is authentic, despite critics claiming the incident was a hoax. On Monday mom Kayli Shoff posted the video on YouTube, where it was viewed more than 12 million times.

