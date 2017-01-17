Orem City looking for help to fill 5 crossing guard positions
Every afternoon as students leave Cascade Elementary School, they can count on crossing guard Alisa Carson to get them safely across the busy street. "I like it 'cause I get to hang out with the kids," Carson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 12
|Loomis
|3
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC