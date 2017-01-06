Mom hiding from kids in pantry video ...

Mom hiding from kids in pantry video goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: WWLP

A mom hiding in a closet secretly eating Twizzlers with her child's eye peering through the crack under the door. It's a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) 2 hr SOX 10
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Thu Loomis 3
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan 3 FSM 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec 14 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,949 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC