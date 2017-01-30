'Miley's Bill' calls for felony child...

'Miley's Bill' calls for felony child abuse registry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Deseret News

JoAnn Otten described in detail the abuse suffered by her granddaughter at the hands of the girl's biological father and voiced her support for a measure to create a child abuse registry. Rep. Derrin Owens, R-Fountain Green, last week introduced HB149 , also known as "Miley's Bill," alongside Otten, Miley's grandmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Jan 26 Justice 1
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 4
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan 18 Anonymous 2
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 16 Eternal 11
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC