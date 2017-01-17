Man who hit, killed cyclist in 2015 w...

Man who hit, killed cyclist in 2015 working to make amends

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: KSL-TV

Quist is now doing what he can to right the wrong. The 27-year-old student was driving on University Parkway in Orem Oct. 3, 2015, when he caused the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Mon Eternal 11
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 12 Loomis 3
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Emergency Essentials (Aug '15) Jan 3 FSM 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec '16 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC