Man captures skiing fall off cliff with GoPro strapped to head

Monday Jan 30

A man who went back-country skiing last week in Utah's Wasatch Range captured his own near-death experience on video when he accidentally skied off an unmarked 150-foot cliff. Devin Stratton, 25, of Orem, Utah, told the Washington Post that he recorded the footage with a GroPro camera that his sister gave him a couple of years ago.

