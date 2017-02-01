Man captures skiing fall off cliff with GoPro strapped to head

A man who went back-country skiing last week in Utah's Wasatch Range captured his own near-death experience on video when he accidentally skied off an unmarked 150-foot cliff. Devin Stratton, 25, of Orem, Utah, told the Washington Post that he recorded the footage with a GroPro camera that his sister gave him a couple of years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.