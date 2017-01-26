Man arrested after allegedly groping stranger inside Orem theater
Police say a man was arrested over the weekend after he randomly approached a woman inside a movie theater and began groping her. Anietie Wilson Umoren, 35, of Provo, was booked into the Utah County Jail early Sunday morning for investigation of forcible sexual abuse, sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling.
