House panel passes medical marijuana ...

House panel passes medical marijuana research bill

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Deseret News

Utah researchers would be able study cannabis for medicinal use without federal approval under a bill that unanimously cleared a House committee Monday. "This is the first step in what I think is the right policy direction for this state," said Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, sponsor of HB130 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN Jan 26 Justice 1
New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14) Jan 26 Jack 3
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 23 Go Blue Forever 4
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? Jan 18 Anonymous 2
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 16 Eternal 11
How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to... Jan 3 Anonymous 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC