House panel passes medical marijuana research bill
Utah researchers would be able study cannabis for medicinal use without federal approval under a bill that unanimously cleared a House committee Monday. "This is the first step in what I think is the right policy direction for this state," said Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, sponsor of HB130 .
