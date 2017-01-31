31-year-old man from Orem reported mi...

31-year-old man from Orem reported missing

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: KSL-TV

Zachary Sorenson is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 320 lbs and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, Orem police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo sweater and dark jeans before he went missing from North Eastern Services at 443 Commerce Road on Sunday, police said.

