31-year-old man from Orem reported missing
Zachary Sorenson is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 320 lbs and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, Orem police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue polo sweater and dark jeans before he went missing from North Eastern Services at 443 Commerce Road on Sunday, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC