2 police officers cleared of wrongdoing in American Fork shooting

Wednesday Jan 18

Two police officers involved in a shooting in American Fork last month have been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to investigators. SueAnne Sands, 39, of American Fork, was fatally shot and killed by James Dean Smith, 33, of Orem, in a Wal-Mart parking lot on Dec. 4. Smith was then killed after a shootout with two officers, one with American Fork police and one from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

