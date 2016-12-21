Utah Fat Bike Races to Allow Mountain Bikers to Compete in the Snow New Yeara s Eve
Eden-Utah has long been known for its summer mountain biking opportunities, but now, using fat bikes, riders can continue to compete on two wheels, even in the winter. On New Year's Eve, Frosty's Fat Bike Race Series will kick off its season with two events at Nordic Valley resort-a downhill race and a cross country race.
