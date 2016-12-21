Retired General Charles "Chuck" Yeager, who became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound, has lost another battle over the use of his name to promote a Utah company's products. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled the retired fighter pilot has no legal right to continue litigating his claim that the Orem-based Fort Knox Security Products used his name and image without permission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.