Retired General Charles "Chuck" Yeager, who became the first person...
Retired General Charles "Chuck" Yeager, who became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound, has lost another battle over the use of his name to promote a Utah company's products. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled the retired fighter pilot has no legal right to continue litigating his claim that the Orem-based Fort Knox Security Products used his name and image without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
|Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC