Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Retired General Charles "Chuck" Yeager, who became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound, has lost another battle over the use of his name to promote a Utah company's products. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled the retired fighter pilot has no legal right to continue litigating his claim that the Orem-based Fort Knox Security Products used his name and image without permission.

