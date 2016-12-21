Police: Couple stabbed after stopping to help teen in Orem

Police say two would-be good Samaritans are fortunate to be alive after they were stabbed by a teenager they had stopped to help on State Street. The bizarre incident began around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Street near 300 North where a 20-year-old Provo man and 19-year-old woman saw a teen who appeared to be "staggering" and "incoherent," said Orem Police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.