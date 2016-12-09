Photo Flash: Whiting Directs Workshop of New Musical in the Light

Jeff Whiting directs and choreographs a workshop of IN THE LIGHT, a new musical by Michael Mott , Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri in a four-week developmental workshop presentation on Dec. 8th and 9th. IN THE LIGHT brings to life the story of scholar Johann Faustus , who is convicted of blasphemy by the Holy Inquisition of 16th Century Germany.

