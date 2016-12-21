Orem woman achieves great accomplishm...

Orem woman achieves great accomplishments with violin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: KSL-TV

Oliverson began playing the violin when she was just six years old. Since then, she has won The American ProtA©gA© International Piano and Strings Competition, soloed with the Utah Symphony, performed at Carnegie Hall, been featured on NPR's "From the Top" four times and more, according to her bio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec 14 Anonymous 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Dec 8 Xin 6
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec 4 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec 3 anonymous 404
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Utah County was issued at December 22 at 3:24PM MST

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC