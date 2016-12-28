Murder in American Fork sparks mission to help domestic violence victims
One week after Sue Ann Sands was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in a Wal-Mart parking lot, her loved ones gathered to bring awareness to the very problem that took her life. Sands' family says the 39-year-old mother was a victim of domestic homicide - an issue they want to bring to light.
