Jenn Blosil headlines at Mountain Vie...

Jenn Blosil headlines at Mountain View High School benefit concert for stabbing victims

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

After finishing in the Top 14 on "American Idol" and recording the song showcased in "Dancing With The Stars" winning finale number, Jenn Blosil will return to "the stage that helped raise" her Monday night. Blosil, a 2010 alumna of Mountain View High School, will headline at a benefit concert to help families affected by a Nov. 15 attack at the Orem school in which five students were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec 14 Anonymous 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Dec 8 Xin 6
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec 4 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec 3 anonymous 404
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC