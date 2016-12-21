Jenn Blosil headlines at Mountain View High School benefit concert for stabbing victims
After finishing in the Top 14 on "American Idol" and recording the song showcased in "Dancing With The Stars" winning finale number, Jenn Blosil will return to "the stage that helped raise" her Monday night. Blosil, a 2010 alumna of Mountain View High School, will headline at a benefit concert to help families affected by a Nov. 15 attack at the Orem school in which five students were injured.
