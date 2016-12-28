Hale Centre Theater Orem to Produce Cash on Delivery
Unemployed Eric Swann, has duped the British welfare system for years by claiming every type of benefit for the numerous imaginary tenants "living" in his apartment building. He's sent scrambling when welfare investigators show up and he is forced to prove all of his boarders are in fact real.
