Carter family has been playing St. Ni...

Carter family has been playing St. Nick for 3 generations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

On a cold December evening, a small group of families gathers in a Mormon church in Orem to have a Christmas party. As the adults enjoy food and drinks and catch up with one another, a circle of children sits at one end of the open community hall singing "Jingle Bells."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge? Dec 14 Anonymous 2
Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15) Dec 8 Xin 6
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec 4 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec 3 anonymous 404
2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13) Aug '16 ScooterGirl 5
News Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11) Jul '16 kuda 4
News Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11) Jul '16 yellowstreetlamps 2
See all Orem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Utah County was issued at December 22 at 3:24PM MST

Orem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orem, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC