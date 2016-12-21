After E. coli was found in water, Lin...

After E. coli was found in water, Lindon boil order may last through Christmas weekend

Saturday Dec 24

An emergency boil order issued Friday by Lindon officials after E. coli was detected in a water sample taken from the city could be in effect through the Christmas weekend. "Please prepare your household and get water bottles or other items from stores while they are still open today," a city news release said.

Orem, UT

