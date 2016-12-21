$75M DOT grant to Utah Transit for ne...

$75M DOT grant to Utah Transit for new Provo-Orem BRT line

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $75 million grant to the Utah Transit Authority to build a 10.5-mile bus rapid transit line connecting Provo and Orem south of Salt Lake City. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said Tuesday the money from DOT's Federal Transit Administration will cover nearly half of the overall cost of the Provo-Orem BRT line.

