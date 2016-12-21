$75M DOT grant to Utah Transit for new Provo-Orem BRT line
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $75 million grant to the Utah Transit Authority to build a 10.5-mile bus rapid transit line connecting Provo and Orem south of Salt Lake City. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said Tuesday the money from DOT's Federal Transit Administration will cover nearly half of the overall cost of the Provo-Orem BRT line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC