$28K worth of drugs seized in Orem arrest

A Utah County Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. after they witnessed Kelli Clark, 38, of Springville, texting while driving in Orem, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Prior to the traffic stop, the detectives saw Clark and her passenger, Breanna Ketler, 25, of Springville, make several visits to people "who were known drug users," the sheriff's office said.

