$28K worth of drugs seized in Orem arrest
A Utah County Sheriff's Office narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. after they witnessed Kelli Clark, 38, of Springville, texting while driving in Orem, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Prior to the traffic stop, the detectives saw Clark and her passenger, Breanna Ketler, 25, of Springville, make several visits to people "who were known drug users," the sheriff's office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Orem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|2007 yamaha vino 50cc dies at idle (May '13)
|Aug '16
|ScooterGirl
|5
|Lawmakers pushing immigration bills receive thr... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|kuda
|4
|Mount Nebo Jr. High Mourns Loss of Student From... (Feb '11)
|Jul '16
|yellowstreetlamps
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC