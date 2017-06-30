For the first time, an African American is named to head the SC Highway Patrol
A 29-year patrol veteran and first African American named to the post was promoted Friday to lead the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Col. Christopher Williamson, a native of Darlington, succeeds retiring commander, Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orangeburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Flag
|Jun 25
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|1
|Cameron artist, Fran Gray (Jan '08)
|Mar '17
|Hmc1rice
|3
|Minister Facing Charges Involving Teens (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|22
|Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood/Lies/RA...
|Feb '17
|Watchman Yisrael
|2
|South Carolina State University -The worst Blac...
|Jan '17
|Sean Thompson
|2
|Bishop Richard A. Copeland: A LIAR, THIEF AND A...
|Jan '17
|Kel Roberts
|2
|Orangeburg Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Orangeburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC