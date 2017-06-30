For the first time, an African Americ...

For the first time, an African American is named to head the SC Highway Patrol

A 29-year patrol veteran and first African American named to the post was promoted Friday to lead the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Col. Christopher Williamson, a native of Darlington, succeeds retiring commander, Col.

